The 21 stats that help explain Spain today

Look no further, as we have complied a list of the latest important figures from Spain’s national statistics office to reveal what Spain looks like, in numbers.

46,528 people live in Spain

According to data from January 2017, Spain has the fourth highest population in the EU, behind the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany and France. During 2016, Spain’s population grew by almost 88 thousand people, mainly due the fact that more people arrived in the country than left.

Spain covers 505,944 kilometers squared

It is the second largest country in Europe, behind France, but one of the least densely populated after Scandinavia, registering an average 92.8 people per square kilometer.

Photo: Depositphotos

Spain's population is ageing

Spain’s population is expected to shrink by 5.6 million in the next 50 years due to its ageing population. Only 14 percent of Spain’s population was aged between 10 and 24 in 2014.



Credit: INE

READ MORE:

9.5 percent of Spain’s population is foreign born.

There are 4,419,621 foreign-born residents in Spain, 31 percent of which come from South America, 32 percent from the rest of the EU, and 16 percent from Africa.



Credit: INE

Spain has a low fertility rate compared with the rest of Europe.

In 2015, Spain had the fourth lowest fertility rate in the EU at 1.34, higher only than Cyprus, Poland and Portugal. According to Eurostat, the average European fertility rate is 1.58.

In 2016, the national birth-rate in Spain declined by 1.9 percent and between 2008 and 2015, the birth-rate declined by 19.4 percent.

Spain's first time mothers are the oldest in Europe-

The average age of maternity is 32 in Spain, Spanish women choose to have children later than European women on average, as the EU average age of maternity is 28.8 years. And around 46 percent of births are to unmarried women.



Credit: INE

Marriage rate is on the rise

The number of registered marriages in the country increased by 5.2 percent between 2016 and 2015, while the number of same-sex marriages, which accounted for 2.5percent total marriages in 2016, increased by 9.8 percent.

25.4 percent of households are single-person households

34.4 percent of households are made up of couples with children, 21.3 percent are couples without children and 10 percent are single-parent households.

The numbered of registered dogs, cats and rabbits in Spain has increased by 40 percent over the past 5 years.

There are now more pets in Spain than there are children under the age of 15, according to the Spanish Network for the Identification of Pets (REIAC). This revelation has been linked to the fact that more than two million people over the age of 65 live alone in Spain. 93 percent of registered pets are dogs.

Photo: Depositphotos

READ MORE: Why Spain now has 'more pets than children aged under 15'

80 percent of Spaniards under 30 still live alone with their parents

“Emancipation rate” decreased by 4.81 percent in the last 6 months of 2014, according to the Council for Youth in Spain (CJE), although women are more likely to leave home earlier than men. When young Spaniards do leave home, 84 percent of them share a home with other people.



Photo: AFP

Reasons for this trend include the fragility of the labour market and tough housing market conditions, while youth unemployment rate was around 40 percent in 2017, the highest in the EU after Greece. Youths also have difficulty finding permanent work, with 93 percent of contracts signed by young people in 2015 being temporary.

READ MORE: 80% of Spaniards under 30 still live at home with parents

Spain has the highest life expectancy at birth in the whole of Europe.

The Spanish life expectancy is 83 years old, whereas the EU figure is only 80.6. Women are expected to live up to 85.8 years, making them the group with the second highest life expectancy in the world, behind their Japanese counterparts. Spanish men are expected to live to 80.3 years old.



Photo: Diego López Román

READ MORE: Spain set to have longest life expectancy in the world

Spanish students tend to opt for STEM studies

In 2015, 22.4 thousand people in Spain between the ages of 20 and 29 years old graduated in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) careers, a figure lower than only those of Ireland and Finland in the rest of the EU.

Unemployment rate is 17.22 percent

Employment rate at its highest in the north, where most regions have employment rates under 15 percent, but the southern regions of Andalusia and Extremadura have employment rates above 25 percent.

Credit: INE

Nearly 54 percent of unemployed people have a first-stage secondary education or less, although there are more unemployed women with higher education than there are men with higher education.

Credit: INE

75.65 percent of employed people work in services.

Average income is €23,000 per year and income inequality is high

According to 2016 and 2017 data, from the Joint Employment Report by the European Commission, Spain has some of the worst conditions for income equality, along with Greece, Bulgaria and Lithuania. The richest 20 percent of households in the country receive an income share 6.5 percent times that of the poorest 20 percent, compared to the European average of 5.1 times.

READ MORE: Spain one of the worst EU countries for income inequality: report

Spain is the world leader in organ donation

In 2017, Spain broke its own record of 4,818 organ transplants per year to 5,259 transplants, according to data from the National Transplant Organization.

It means that Spain saw 46.9 individual donors per million people (pmp) in 2017, an increase from 43.9 pmp in 2016 and 39.7 pmp in 2015, "much higher" than the EU average (19.6) and the US average (26.6).

READ MORE: How Spain became the world leader in organ transplants

46.4 percent of energy production comes from nuclear power



One of Spain's nuclear power stations Photo: Jesús Pérez Pacheco / Flickr

According to 2016 data from the Ministry of Energy, Tourism and Digital Agenda, of energy production comes from 22.5 wind, solar and geothermal. 17.3 percent gross final energy consumption was renewable energy in 2016, which is around the European average.

Renewable energy sources represent 38.1 percent of total gross electricity production.

Spain has more pigs than people



Photo: AFP

In 2017 alone, the number of pigs slaughtered for pork products exceeded 50 million, 3.5 million more than the 46.5 million human population of Spain and with each person in Spain consuming an average of 5kg of jamon each year, it's easy to see why.

23.1 percent of nights spent in hotels and similar establishments in the EU were in Spain

Non-residents spent around 217 million nights in hotels, hostels and campsites in Spain in 2016, the most nights in Europe, followed by Italy, France and Greece. The average stay is 3.7 nights per traveler and popular destinations included Teneride, Gran Canaria and Lanzarote.



Credit: INE

82.6 million foreign tourists came to Spain in 2018

The tourism industry is majorly important in Spain. According to data from Exceltur, it represented 11.8 percent of GDP last year.

READ MORE: Spain's tourism growth slows as rivals recover

Spaniards are becoming more active

The Survey of Sports Habits in Spain, 2015, indicated that the practice of sports is becoming more and more widespread, particularly amongst women. Between 2010 and 2015, the number of people practicing a sport each week increased by 9 percent.



Credit: INE

More than 150,000 hectares were affected by forest fires in 2017.

This is the highest surface area in the last 10 years. There were 56 large fires, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, Food and Environment. Almost three quarters of the affected area were in the Northwest of the Peninsula.

By Alice Huseyinoglu

Quiz: How well do you know your Spanish food?