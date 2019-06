Let's see some examples of how to use it when we are talking about the vegetable:

En el jardín encontré una seta enorme.

I found a gigantic mushroom in the garden.

Sirvieron unas setas gratinadas con arroz.

They served a gratin of mushrooms and rice.

However, in Spanish seta can also mean a person who does not like any kind of activities or social interaction and it has no gender, it's the same for both for men and for women.

Here are some examples of how to use the word when referring to an inactive person:

Mi tía es una seta. No hay quien la levante del sofá para darse una vuelta.

My aunt is very lazy. It's impossible to get her to get off the sofa to go for a walk.

Mis alumnos están en clase como setas, no se enteran ni hacen nada.

My students are in class like statues; they don't know or do anything.

There are some sayings in Spanish using this word, can guess which one refers to food and which one refers to people?

‘Los novios son como setas, salen de la noche a la mañana’

‘Todas las setas son comestibles, pero algunas solo una vez’

Pronunciation:

Se-ta

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

READ MORE: Eight of the most outrageous rude expressions to learn in Spanish