¡Estaba furioso, su mirada lo decía todo!

He was fuming, his look said it all!

Ante la mirada atenta de los espectadores marcó el punto decisivo para su equipo.

Before the attentive look of the audience, he scored the tiebreak point for his team.

En el juicio ambas partes se atravesaban con la mirada.

On the trial, both parties shot daggers at each other.

Pablo se desmayó y al despertarse seguía teniendo la mirada perdida .

Pablo fainted and once he finally got up, he still had a lifeless gaze.

Jorge apartó la mirada por vergüenza.

Jorge averted his gaze out of shyness.

Pronunciation:

Meh-ra-da

