Macauley Negus, from Plymouth had travelled to the game by car with his father but the pair got separated during post-match celebrations near the Liverpool fanzone in Madrid and Macauley has been missing ever since.

He was last seen in the Goya area of Madrid around 10.30pm on Saturday.

His sister-in-law, Carla, made an appeal on Instagram:

Other family members, including Macualey’s brother flew out to Madrid on Sunday and spend the day visiting hospitals to search for him.

"Just to put everyone in the picture, I flew out this morning to meet my dad we have contacted the hospitals and police and have walked 30 miles today just looking for him!!” said brother Ashley on social media posts on Sunday.

Later he added:

Sorry guys been out all night looking he’s now officially reported to the police as a missing person (had to wait 24 hours). Someone out there knows where he is or information please keep sharing and a massive Thankyou from all his family keep praying @Scouse_For_Tee @DaveOCKOP — Ashley Negus (@Negus09) June 2, 2019

Macauley, who did not have money or ID on him, has been officially reported missing by police. The British Embassy in Madrid are also offering assistance.

If you have information or know if his whereabouts, please contact his brother on +44 7974678100