The square just of Plaza Colon where the Tottenham fan zone is located, was named after the former conservative leader and first female British prime minister in 2014.

The square was named in honour of Baronness Thatcher two years after her death by the previous conservative PP run administration of Madrid City Hall but it didn't sit well with everyone and moves were made to change the name under leftwing mayor Manuela Carmena.

However, it was Liverpool fans who on Friday made the bold move, instead renaming the square - using printed off signs and a bit of sellotape - to honour Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

"Cheeky Liverpool fans rename Margaret Thatcher Square in Madrid ahead of CL Final"

Paul Doherty, from Walton, was one of the Liverpool fans behind the square's 'rebranding'

He told the Liverpool Echo: “They commemorate thatcher in Madrid but they don’t really understand what she did to the city and our people.

“Liverpool is Labour, always has been always will be, so we decided to commemorate that with Jezza here."

Photo: AFP