Me hizo un señal para que cruzase la calle.

He made me a signal for me to cross the street.

Hay una señal clara de abuso por parte de los implicados.

There is a clear indication of abuse from those involved.

Puso una señal en sus cosas para distinguirlas del resto.

He put a mark on his things to distinguish them from the rest of the things.

Tener la piel brillante es señal de buena salud.

Having a shiny skin is a sign of good health.

It also means down payment when talking about renting a flat:

Tuvimos que dejar una señal para poder alquilar el piso.

He had to pay a down payment to be able to rent the flat.

Pronunciation:

Sen-yal

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

QUIZ: How well do you know your Spanish idioms?