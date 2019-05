Let's take a look at some example sentences:

El jardín no tiene ni un brote de pasto, es un pedazo de tierra llena de piedras.

The garden doesn't have a single grass shoot, it's just a piece of land covered in rocks.

Estoy arando la tierra para que broten las verduras.

I am plowing the ground so the vegetables can come up.

Había un pequeño brote de agua que finalmente dio paso a un manantial.

There was a small spring of water which turned into a natural spring.

Los brotes de soja son un alimento muy saludable.

Beans sprout are considered to be very healthy nourishment.

Here we see how it's used to mean outbreak...

Hubo un brote de violencia tras las subidas de impuestos.

There was an outbreak of violence after the rise of taxes.

Hubo un brote de gripe el año pasado.

There was an outbreak of flu last year.

Pronunciation:

Bro-teh

