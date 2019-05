Well, obviously because it's a great-sounding word!

Despampanante is an adjective that means stunning, breathtaking, or dazzling.

Here's some example sentences:

La sesión de fotos tuvo lugar en un lugar despampanante.

The photoshoot was held at a stunning location.

Está saliendo con una rubia despampanante.

He's dating a stunning blonde.

¡Esa actriz es despampanante!

That actress is smoking!

Pronunciation:

des-pahm-pah-nahn-teh

