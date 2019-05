The Socialists won the biggest share of the vote in local elections on Sunday, garnering 31.4 percent of the vote and a total of 22,329 council seats. This was a huge rise on 2015 and well above the PP which came second with 23.9 percent of the vote and 20,325 council seats.

Vox scored 530 seats and the majority on five town councils.

This map allows you to check the vote in every municipality in Spain, revealing which party won the vote and by what share.

Check your local council and see which party won big.