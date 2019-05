Majo is a word that is common to hear in Spain, in informal conversations. It means nice, lovely or pleasant:

- Compré un reloj majo.

I bought a nice watch.

- ¡Qué majo es!

He's so lovely!

You can also go a step further and call someone good-looking.

- Hay un chico muy majo en mi clase.

There is a really good looking guy in my class.

Additionally, it can be used to say things like “mate”, or “buddy”.

- Bueno, majo, hazlo a tu manera.

Well, mate, have it your way.

BONUS: majo can also refer to a 19th century working-class characters from Madrid who were known for their elaborate clothing and sense of style and manners, as well as for their sometimes naughty behaviour. Their attire lives on to this day when Madrileños don the majo or chulapo clothing for their Fiestas de La Paloma celebrations.

It is also a verb (majar), which means to grind when talking about herbs and spices in cooking.

Pronunciation: mah-ghoh

