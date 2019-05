Zambullirse means to dive or plunge into water.

Me zambullí en la piscina en casa de mis padres.

I dove into the pool at my parents' house.

It can also be used figuratively to describe getting engrossed or submerging yourself in something, like studying or something at work:

Aprender español en el extranjero es una oportunidad para zambullirte en una cultura nueva.

Learning Spanish abroad is an opportunity to immerse yourself in a new culture.

Pronunciation:

zahm-boo-yeer-she

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.