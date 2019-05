Today’s Word of the day is ‘mazo’. This word means mallet but in Madrid it's used to mean ‘a lot’, or mucho in Spanish.-

Necesito comprar un mazo para poder montar la mesa.

I need a mallet to assemble the table.

Madrid Mola Mazo !

- Pidió un helado con mazo de chocolate.

He asked for an ice cream with a lot of chocolate.

- El nuevo parque de atracciones mola mazo.

The new amusement park is really cool.

- Compró un mazo de plumas para rellenar el colchón.

He bought a bunch of feathers for the mattress.

Finally, here is a famous saying using mazo:

- A Dios rogando y con el mazo dando.

God helps those who help themselves.

Pronunciation: Ma-zo

