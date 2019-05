Spain’s state meteorological agency, AEMET, warned that highs on Saturday, Sunday and Monday could reach 10C above the normal average temperature for mid-May.

The soaring temperatures will start in the south west of the country and spread north, and the whole of the country can expect clear cloud-free skies.

Animación de imágenes de las últimas 6 horas, del producto reflectividad del PPI de la composición de radares https://t.co/ti1Tx3LVSz pic.twitter.com/24uJ67386G — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) May 10, 2019

The mercury is predicted to peak at 36C in the cities of Cordoba and Seville on Monday but even the northern regions of Castilla y León, Asturias, Galicia and Aragon could see temperatures reach 30C.

The unusually warm weather is expected to last until Wednesday when temperatures will fall with the arrival of cooler air from the Atlantic, AEMET said.

