It’s when the city celebrates one of its patron saints (Madrid has two) which means it’s a public holiday so all the schools, businesses and family-run shops are closed.

But the party gets started on the weekend before – so starting on Friday May10th the city lays on activities, concerts, parades and heaps of fun.

Who is San Isidro?

In the church of San Isidro lie the embalmed remains of Madrid’s most famous patron saint, Isidro the Labourer, explains Felicity Hughes creator of The Making of Madrid blog and historical Madrid tour guide.

This varnished bag of bones lying on a bed of white satin, his modesty covered by a flag embroidered with the city’s heraldry, is not doing too badly considering it’s getting on for 1,000 years since he kicked the bucket.

Kept in a coffin with nine locks that only the King holds the key to, he hasn’t had a public airing since 1985. Probably all for the best as he’s been knocked about a bit over the years. Charles II had one of his teeth extracted so he could place it under his pillow and benefit from the saint’s good juju, and it’s even rumoured that a lady in the court of Isabella I of Castille bit off his toe, presumably hoping to obtain some of his magical powers for herself.

So why all the fuss? Well the miracles wrought by Isidro during his long lifetime were pretty impressive, apparently, he got angels to plough the fields for him, brought forth springs out of parched earth, and conjured food out of thin air.

Isidro’s life is commemorated every year on May 15th when Madrid holds a long weekend of festivities. Saint Isidro isn’t Madrid’s only saint, however, the female patron saint of the city is the Virgin of the Almudena and her saint’s day is celebrated on November 9th.

Traditional festivities

On the saint’s day of May 15th, the La Pradera de San Isidro (the San Isidro Meadow) still draws families to make a pilgrimage that dates back nearly 1000 years, with the death of the saint.

At Midday the Church of San Isidro will host a Grand Mass and then the Archbishop of Madrid and his entourage make their way from the church to the San Isidro meadow to bless the water from the spring that still flows to this day.

Traditionally pilgrims visit on this day to drink from the spring uttering the words “San Isidro hermoso,/ patrón de Madrid,/ que el agua del risco / hiciste salir". ("Beautiful Saint Isidro, Patron Saint of Madrid, you made water spring from the craggy ground").

Later, a parade of the statues of San Isidro and his wife, Santa Maria de la Cabeza, are paraded through the streets, from Calle del Sacramento to the Plaza de la Villa, via Calle del Cordon.

Nowadays Parque de San Isidro is turned into a huge festival site, with a funfair outdoor restaurants, various stages with dancing and live music.

But the fun isn’t limited to Parque San Isidro, there is also dancing in La Latina’s Jardin de Las Vestillas, there’s open air concerts in Plaza Mayor, classical music at Temple de Debod, fireworks in Parque Enrique Tierno Galván a pottery fair in Plaza Commendadores and events at the Planetarium and Matadero.

For full schedule of festivities check out City Hall’s guide HERE

Food and drink

As with every Spanish fiesta there is a traditional food and drink associated with San Isidro. Lemonade should be sipped on the picnic – but no ordinary lemonade… the San Isidro version comes with wine, lemon, sugar and chopped apples.

The traditional pastry is the rosquillas. A sweet donut type-biscuit that comes in different varieties. Las Listas (Clever ones) have a dousing of icing sugar on top, Las Tontas – (stupid ones) are made with egg. Las de Santa Clara, have a layer of meringue and Las Francesas are made with almonds.

Families will spread out their table cloths in the San Isidro park or set up tables on the streets of la Latina for lunchtime feasts.

Also look out for kiosks selling calamari sandwiches.

Dresscode

Men, women and children will be seen garbed in the tradional Madrileno uniform of Chulapos and Chalupa stopped off with red carnations, which haven’t changed since the late 19th century..

Throughout the day at on different stages and plazas where the festivities are found, you will come across groups perfoming traditional folk dances known as ‘El Chotis’ .

Visit San Isidro’s miracle fountain

The Pozo del Milagro – the miracle well – can be visited in the San Isidro Museum in La Latina. (Plaza de San Andrés, 2) This is where, according to legend, the son of Isidro the labourer was saved from drowning after falling into the well and being brought back to the surface by the sudden rising of the waters, a miracle conjured by the praying father.

Olé

It’s also the start of Madrid’s bullfighting season. Corridas take place each evening at 7pm in the bullring at Las Ventas attracting some of the biggest named matadors and drawing sell-out crowds.