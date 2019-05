"This is Freddie’s manager. Just to confirm Freddie has passed away. R.i.p to our greatest comedian of all time," a brief statement on Facebook read.

Press reports suggest he was found sitting in his chair at his home by his carer during the afternoon on Thursday.

The Merseyside-born Starr rose to fame as the singer of the Merseybeat group the Midnighters but became a nationwide figure after appearing in 1970s talent show Opportunity Knocks.

He had lived in Spain since 2015 after losing a damages claim against his accuser following a 2012 investigation as part of Operation Yewtree over an allegation of historical sexual abuse.

Starr spent 18 months on bail but was then told he would not be prosecuted. He sued for damages and lost, apparently clocking up a legal bill estimated at £1million.

He told the Mail on Sunday that the allegations had left him “suicidal”.



That famous headline - Freddie always denied it was true.

Tributes were paid by fellow comics.

Comedian Bobby Davro tweeted:

I've just heard that Freddie Starr has died.

He was the funniest man I have ever seen.

I'm so sad we have lost one of our greatest comedy talents. RIP Freddie. 💔 — Bobby Davro (@BobbyDavro1) May 9, 2019

Another fellow comic, Jim Davidson, also paid tribute: