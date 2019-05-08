IN PICS: Sumptuous scenes from Seville's Feria de Abril

For one week each year, the southern city of Seville is transformed into a colourful celebration of flamenco, music and dance, horses and bullfighting and of course, food and drink.

Women stroll around in glamorous bright flamenco dresses while men don their best togs to parade on horseback and in carriages around the city's bullring.

The fair is held every year exactly two weeks after Easter and is a time when Sevillanos dig out their finest clothes and dance their traditional dance, the Sevillana, as well as enjoy plenty of food and drink, served in traditional casetas, or huts.

What started as a livestock fair back in the mid-nineteenth century, the event has now become an enormous celebration with over one thousand casetas and a huge fairground as well as the bullfights held each evening.

Despite the name, Feria de Abril - because of the late Easter this year, the 2019 feria got underway on May 4th and continues until .next Tuesday, May 14th..

Take a look at some of the best shots from first few days of this year's celebrations:



French "rejoneadora" (mounted bullfighter) Lea Vicens waits for the start of a bullfight at the Real Maestranza bullring



An anti-bullfighting activist of "Vegan Strike Group" interrupts a corrida at the Real Maestranza bullring in Sevilla on May 5th.

