IN PICS: Sumptuous scenes from Seville's Feria de Abril

<p>For one week each year, the southern city of Seville is transformed into a colourful celebration of flamenco, music and dance, horses and bullfighting and of course, food and drink.</p><p>Women stroll around in glamorous bright flamenco dresses while men don their best togs to parade on horseback and in carriages around the city's bullring. </p><p>The fair is held every year exactly two weeks after Easter and is a time when Sevillanos dig out their finest clothes and dance their traditional dance, the Sevillana, as well as enjoy plenty of food and drink, served in traditional casetas, or huts. </p><p><o:p></o:p></p><p>What started as a livestock fair back in the mid-nineteenth century, the event has now become an enormous celebration with over one thousand casetas and a huge fairground as well as the bullfights held each evening.<o:p></o:p></p><p>Despite the name, Feria de Abril - because of the late Easter this year, the 2019 feria got underway on May 4th and continues until .next Tuesday, May 14th..</p><p>Take a look at some of the best shots from first few days of this year's celebrations:</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1557310139_000_1G79EI.jpg" style="width: 512px; height: 360px;" /></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1557310238_000_1G79CW.jpg" style="width: 512px; height: 340px;" /></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1557310262_000_1G79ES (1).jpg" style="width: 512px; height: 356px;" /></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1557310286_000_1G79EV.jpg" style="width: 512px; height: 349px;" /></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1557310315_000_1G79KK.jpg" style="width: 512px; height: 298px;" /></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1557310342_000_1G79L0.jpg" style="width: 512px; height: 347px;" /></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1557310364_000_1G79LW.jpg" style="width: 512px; height: 352px;" /></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1557310386_000_1G79M5.jpg" style="width: 512px; height: 340px;" /></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1557310412_000_1G793D.jpg" style="width: 512px; height: 354px;" /></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1557310441_000_1G793J.jpg" style="width: 512px; height: 370px;" /></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1557310463_000_1G794J.jpg" style="width: 512px; height: 360px;" /></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1557310483_000_1G7940.jpg" style="width: 512px; height: 340px;" /></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1557310520_000_1G798W.jpg" style="width: 512px; height: 368px;" /></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1557310641_000_1G69JW.jpg" style="width: 512px; height: 367px;" /><i>French "rejoneadora" (mounted bullfighter) Lea Vicens waits for the start of a bullfight at the Real Maestranza bullring </i></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1557310675_000_1G69ZF.jpg" style="width: 512px; height: 340px;" /><i>An anti-bullfighting activist of "Vegan Strike Group" interrupts a corrida at the Real Maestranza bullring in Sevilla on May 5th.</i></p>