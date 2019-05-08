Spain's news in English

Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

IN PICS: Sumptuous scenes from Seville's Feria de Abril

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
8 May 2019
12:03 CEST+02:00
in picssevillefiestamay

Share this article

IN PICS: Sumptuous scenes from Seville's Feria de Abril
All photos: Cristina Quicler / AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
8 May 2019
12:03 CEST+02:00
The Feria d’Abril, the biggest event of the year in the southern Spanish city of Seville, is being celebrated this week, and the scenes are sumptuous.

For one week each year, the southern city of Seville is transformed into a colourful celebration of flamenco, music and dance, horses and bullfighting and of course, food and drink.

Women stroll around in glamorous bright flamenco dresses while men don their best togs to parade on horseback and in carriages around the city's bullring. 

The fair is held every year exactly two weeks after Easter and is a time when Sevillanos dig out their finest clothes and dance their traditional dance, the Sevillana, as well as enjoy plenty of food and drink, served in traditional casetas, or huts. 

READ MORE: All the fun of the fair! A guiri's guide to Spain's ferias.

What started as a livestock fair back in the mid-nineteenth century, the event has now become an enormous celebration with over one thousand casetas and a huge fairground as well as the bullfights held each evening.

Despite the name, Feria de Abril - because of the late Easter this year, the 2019 feria got underway on May 4th and continues until .next Tuesday, May 14th..

Take a look at some of the best shots from first few days of this year's celebrations:


French "rejoneadora" (mounted bullfighter) Lea Vicens waits for the start of a bullfight at the Real Maestranza bullring 


An anti-bullfighting activist of "Vegan Strike Group" interrupts a corrida at the Real Maestranza bullring in Sevilla on May 5th.

READ ALSO: 14 reasons why you should visit Seville this year

 

 

 
in picssevillefiestamay
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. 14 reasons why you should visit Seville this year
  2. What you need to know: The Local's A to Z Guide to bureaucracy in Spain
  3. IN PICS: Eight of Spain's most endangered species
  4. Swedish court jails Spanish doctor for child sex abuse
  5. OPINION: Why the EU elections are so important for Brits in Spain

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

Get a month's worth of your favourite newspapers and magazines - for free

Readly - the 'Spotify of magazines' - is offering readers of The Local a free month's worth of unlimited all-you-can-read magazines. All you need to do is answer one quick question.

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. 14 reasons why you should visit Seville this year
  2. What you need to know: The Local's A to Z Guide to bureaucracy in Spain
  3. IN PICS: Eight of Spain's most endangered species
  4. Swedish court jails Spanish doctor for child sex abuse
  5. OPINION: Why the EU elections are so important for Brits in Spain

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

01/05
Fully furnished flat to rent
24/03
Visit to Cadiz - seeking top historic places to see and eat
03/03
Yoga + Meditation Retreat in Bolonia (Cadiz) March 15-17
26/02
California to Barcelona
23/02
Country house of 300m2 rehabilitated with 4200m2 of land
18/02
Offering English classes - Learn with a Canadian teacher!
View all notices
Post a new notice