1. Espabilar: To liven up, to come to one's senses, to get one's act together, to wise up, to get a move on, to wake up!



Photo: Robert Álvarez/Flickr

"¡Espabila!¡Qué vas a perder el vuelo!" (Get your arse in gear or you'll miss your flight!)

2. Maruja: a traditional working-class housewife who enjoys gossiping about her neighbours and eavesdropping on others. She's the informal broadcaster of radio patio, the so-called courtyard radio where most of the chitchat takes place.



Photo: ercwttmn/Flickr

"Menuda maruja estás hecha, deja de chismorrear" (You're such a maruja, stop gossiping).