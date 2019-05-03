Spain refuses to hand over opposition figure to Venezuela

<p>The government "does not envisage in any circumstances handing over Leopoldo Lopez to the Venezuelan authorities nor asking him to leave the ambassador's residence", the Spanish foreign ministry said in a statement. </p><p>Lopez emerged on Tuesday from two years of house arrest to join opposition leader Juan Guaido at a demonstration as the National Assembly president tried to incite a military uprising against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. </p><p>Later that day, Lopez sought refuge in the Chilean embassy with his wife and daughter before moving to the Spanish embassy. </p><p>Lopez was first arrested in 2014 and accused of inciting violent protests against the government. He was handed a nearly 14-year sentence in 2015 and then transferred to house arrest in 2017. </p><p>Madrid published the statement following a meeting between the Spanish ambassador and Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza. </p><p>It said that Spain wanted to "find a solution as quickly as possible" but stressed that, under international law, diplomatic residences were inviolable. </p><p>Lopez's wife Lilian Tintori claimed on Twitter on Wednesday that their house had been robbed and ransacked while they were away. </p><p>In statements made at the Spanish ambassador's residence on Thursday, Lopez said that the attempted uprising was "part of a process -- it's a crack that will become a bigger crack... that will end up breaking the dam."</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.es/20190124/spain-says-elections-only-way-out-of-venezuela-crisis" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:1627893179&q=https://www.thelocal.es/20190124/spain-says-elections-only-way-out-of-venezuela-crisis&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwjt2_OA6v7hAhWV5OAKHXeICmMQFjABegQIDxAC&usg=AOvVaw3rN7LssuaFWEET6yGtHNVH" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190124/spain-says-elections-only-way-out-of-venezuela-crisis" target="_blank">Spain insists fresh elections 'only way out' of Venezuela crisis</a></strong></p>