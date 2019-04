The unidentified man, who was detained Tuesday in Madrid for causing public disorder, is believed to have called the Australian embassy, located on the 24th floor of the 57-storey Torre Espacio or Space Tower, on April 16th claiming there was a bomb inside, a police statement said.

A video of the suspect being led away in handcuffs was posted on the Ministry of Interior twitter account:

La @policia detiene al presunto autor de la amenaza de bomba en el edificio Torre Espacio de Madrid el pasado 16 de abril.



➡️ El arrestado realizó una llamada en la que alertaba de la colocación de un artefacto explosivo en la embajada de Australia.



👉https://t.co/s7m9KOW4Bg pic.twitter.com/JSoKPIOAGF — Ministerio Interior (@interiorgob) April 24, 2019

The hoax call prompted police to evacuate the 235-metre (770-feet) high building in northern Madrid which also houses the British, Dutch and Canadian embassies.

The man is also suspected of a hoax bomb threat made to the Ecuadoran embassy in Madrid on April 11th.

He had been detained in the past for making a false bomb threat to a "German foundation" in the Spanish capital, according to police.

