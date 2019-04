Today's Spanish word of the day is época. This word means era, age, period of time.

Here are some examples of how to use this very handy word!

- La época de la prehistoria transcurre desde que aparece el primer ser humano.

The prehistory starts from the appearance of the first human being.

- Einstein estaba adelantado a su época.

Einstein was ahead of his time.

- Los monopatines a motor son muy de la época actual

Motor rollercoaster's are very now.

- Estos zapatos nuevos son de la época victoriana.

This shoes are from Victorian times

- Estamos en época de manzana

We are in the apple season

- Durante la época de exámenes muchos estudiantes están estresados.

During the exam season many students are very stressed.

- Hay que ahorrar por si vienen las vacas flacas.

You must save for times of austerity.

It can also mean to be memorable:

- Su fiesta de cumpleaños hizo época.

His birthday party was memorable.

Pronunciation: É-po-ca

LAE Madridis the leading Spanish academy in Madrid and is accredited by the Instituto Cervantes. It offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families. For more information on our Spanish courses contact info@laemadrid.com.