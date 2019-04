Today's word of the day in Spanish is sede. This word means headquarters.

Here are some examples of how to use it:

- La sede de la empresa está en Londres

The headquarter of the company is in London.

- Con sede en Estados Unidos, McDonald's es una de las empresas con más proyección internacional.

With headquarters in the US, Macdonald's is one of the most international companies.

Central office:

- Prada tiene una lujosa sede en Italia.

Prada has a luxurious office in Italy.

Seat of a university:

- La sede de la Universidad de Oriente está en Alemania.

The seat of the Oriente University is in Germany.

Pronunciation: Se-de

