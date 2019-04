What does it mean?

Comilona has two meanings: a feast, and a glutton. Let's look at these two meanings.

Examples:

Comilona is used as a noun when talking about an abundant spread of food, a big meal or an excess. When using it as an adjective, it refers to a food lover, foodie, or glutton.

Cada año organizamos una comilona para Pascua

Every year we organize a feast to celebrate Easter.

Cuando estoy estresado, soy un glotón.

When I'm stressed, I'm a real glutton.

Darse una comilona

This means to eat a feast, or pig out/binge.

Me di una comilona esta mañana y ahora me encuentro fatal.

I binge ate this morning and know I feel terrible.

Pronunciation:

koh-mee-loh-nah

