The yellow custard dessert, usually served with a sprinkling of cinnamon, is a Spanish classic.

But in February last year, the woman, a resident of Mollerussa near Lleida, added a deadly ingredient to her usual recipe before serving it to her husband, a court in Lleida heard as the trial got underway on Wednesday.

The natillas was spiked with a cocktail of tranquilisers that were crushed and added to the mix but her husband refused to eat it claiming it “tasted funny”, according to the prosecution.

After dinner the couple took a bath together when the woman clubbed her husband over the head with a bottle of cava, according to the report in online Navarra.com

The court heard that he was injured and crawled to his daughter’s room and locked himself in before calling 112.

The woman claimed that the natillas was not intended to kill her husband and that she had hit him in self-defence after he tried to force her to have sex with him.

Police broke into the property and found her slumped in the bathtub where she had slit her wrist with broken glass.

The case continues.