Spanish judge charges ANOTHER 30 Catalan officials over referendum

<p>The charges against the officials include misuse of public funds, disobedience and breach of confidence, Catalonia's high court said in a statement.</p><p>The 30 officials are one step away from trial, but still have the possibility to appeal the decision.</p><p>Among the accused are former members of the government of Catalonia's ex-president Carles Puigdemont and the directors of regional television channel TV3 and Catalan public radio Catalunya Radio.</p><p>The judge has set bail for 17 of those charged with misuse of public funds at €5.8 million ($6.5 million) which is what she estimates was spent on the referendum, the statement read. </p><p>Twelve Catalan separatist leaders are on trial in Madrid over their role in the banned referendum that took place on October 1, 2017, and the short-lived declaration of independence that followed weeks later.</p><p>Nine of these were regional ministers at the time, two are civil society leaders and the last defendant is the former Catalan parliament speaker. </p><p>The charges against them include rebellion, which carries up to 25 years in jail.</p><p>In parallel to this closely watched, divisive case, the high court in Barcelona had since March 2017 been investigating the role of other less high-profile officials in the referendum. </p><p>The investigating judge accuses the 30 officials of "organising a series of actions that made sure" the illegal referendum went ahead, "committing public budget for this," the statement read.</p>