Lionesses beat Spain in Women's World Cup warm-up

<p>Arsenal's Beth Mead finished off a smart team move to give Phil Neville's Lionesses the half-time lead, with Ellen White firing home just seconds after the restart.</p><p>Spain pulled one back through substitute Aitana Bonmati but England played out the remainder of the contest, in Swindon, to seal the win. </p><p>Neville, true to his word ahead of the friendly double-header, made plenty of alterations from Friday's 1-0 defeat to Canada as only Rachel Daly and Toni Duggan retained their places.</p><p>England, who sit 10 places above their 13th-ranked opposition, faced early pressure from Spain but the home side settled and opened the scoring when Mead slid in at the back post to convert White's cross.</p><p>England needed less than a minute of the second half to double their advantage, White finishing brilliantly from Jill Scott's pass to put the hosts in control.</p><p>Spain reduced the arrears at the midway point of the second half as substitute Bonmati tucked home.</p><p>"We made that many changes in the second half that we lost our rhythm, but I made those changes because I wanted us to see out a game," said England head coach Neville.</p><p>"If you get to a quarter-final or semi-final, you're not going to win games easily. I wanted to see how we were going to cope. I was disappointed a little bit with our composure. I've rotated and given everyone a chance and now it's time to get into World Cup mode."</p><p>Neville has two further warm-up matches, against Denmark and New Zealand, before England's World Cup gets under way with a June 9 clash against Scotland.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190318/womens-football-match-draws-record-crowd-in-madrid"><strong>READ MORE: Women's football match draws record crowd in Madrid</strong></a></p>