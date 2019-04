"Faced with an imminent Brexit, we consider it necessary to reinforce our consular presence in Great Britain to provide legal security to Spaniards and assist them in any procedures or information they may need," spokeswoman Isabel Celaa told reporters.

She said that entailed re-opening the consulate in Manchester, which Madrid had closed in 2011 due to the financial crisis, leaving just two in London and Edinburgh.

Some 150,000 Spaniards live in Britain, many of whom emigrated during the crisis that erupted in 2008.

Celaa did not detail when the consulate would open.