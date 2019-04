Hoy, el cielo está despejado.

Today the sky is clear.

It can also mean heaven when speaking about someone that has died.

Su abuela murió hace poco, ahora está en el cielo.

His Grandmother died not too long ago. Now, she is in heaven.

To be a cielo means to be lovely or an angel.

Es un cielo de persona, siempre tan amable.

He's an angel, always so polite.

Here are some fab examples of phrases that use cielo.

To fall from the sky at the right time:

Nos quedamos tirados con el coche. Patricia estaba por la zona y llegó como caída del cielo.

We've been stranded with the car. Luckily, our friend Patricia was around... she fell from the sky.

To lose your train of thought:

Estaba en mitad de una presentación y se me fue el santo al cielo.

I was in the middle of a presentation and I lost my train of thought.

To leave no stone unturned

Movieron cielo y marea para encontrar a los desaparecidos.

They left no stone unturned in order to find the missing people.



via GIPHY

Here is a famous Spanish tongue twister with the word cielo:

El cielo está encapotado.

¿Quién lo desencapotará?

El encapotador que lo desencapó

buen desencapotador será.

Pronunciation:

Cee-el-oh

Check out our word of the day posts

If you’re interested in learning more Spanish, check out courses offered by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families. Read their blog for more Spanish!

READ MORE: Five tricks to help you sound like a native in Spanish