Lesbian kiss in front of Vox campaigners in Valladolid goes viral

3 April 2019
13:14 CEST+02:00
Lesbian kiss in front of Vox campaigners in Valladolid goes viral
Photo: Vicky Gonzalo / Twitter
3 April 2019
13:14 CEST+02:00
A photograph of a female couple kissing in front of ultra-right Vox party members in front of a campaign stall in Valladolid has been shared thousands of times of social media.

Spain’s newest political party, that is set to win its first seats in Spain’s national parliament in elections on April 28th, has set up stalls across Spanish cities to get its message out to the people.

But in protest to the party’s stance on LGBTI issues – their candidates have variously spoken out about need for therapy to cure homosexuality and how gay couples with children don’t constitute “a real family” – one couple nailed it.

READ MORE: 

 

When they came across a booth with volunteers from Vox handing out campaign leaflets and signing up members next to the cathedral in Valladolid on Saturday, two women staged their own protest –and stopped for a kiss.

The moment was captured and posted on the Twitter account of @vickygonzalo who is thought to be one of the women in the embrace.

The image soon went viral, clocking up 25,000 likes alone on one post that dubbed it “The photo of the week”.

 

Some pointed out the stunned expression of Vox volunteers as they observed the kiss. 

 

While others just applauded.

One posted the message: "Not all heroes wear capes".

 

READ MORE: Vox leader wants to build a wall  – and he wants Morocco to pay for it

 
  The essential guide to Easter in Spain
  Ten brilliant plans to make for Semana Santa in Spain
  IN PICS: The Republican symbols that survived Franco
  ON THIS DAY: 80 years ago, Spanish Civil War came to an end
  OPINION: Happy Un-Brexit Day! - A time of confused emotions for Brits in Spain

  The essential guide to Easter in Spain
  Ten brilliant plans to make for Semana Santa in Spain
  IN PICS: The Republican symbols that survived Franco
  ON THIS DAY: 80 years ago, Spanish Civil War came to an end
  OPINION: Happy Un-Brexit Day! - A time of confused emotions for Brits in Spain

