Lesbian kiss in front of Vox campaigners in Valladolid goes viral

<p>Spain's newest political party, that is set to win its first seats in Spain's national parliament in elections on April 28<sup>th</sup>, has set up stalls across Spanish cities to get its message out to the people.</p><p>But in protest to the party's stance on LGBTI issues – their candidates have variously spoken out about need for therapy to cure homosexuality and how gay couples with children don't constitute "a real family" – one couple nailed it.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1553876832_000_1B94CN.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p> </p><p>When they came across a booth with volunteers from Vox handing out campaign leaflets and signing up members next to the cathedral in Valladolid on Saturday, two women staged their own protest –and stopped for a kiss.</p><p>The moment was captured and posted on the Twitter account of <a href="https://twitter.com/vickygonzalo/" target="_blank">@vickygonzalo</a> who is thought to be one of the women in the embrace.</p><p>The image soon went viral, clocking up 25,000 likes alone on one post that dubbed it "The photo of the week".</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">El beso de la semana. ❤️❤️❤️ <a href="https://t.co/T0hhZ6ZxZ6">pic.twitter.com/T0hhZ6ZxZ6</a></p>— Lucho Marxiano ☭ (@MultaniLuis) <a href="https://twitter.com/MultaniLuis/status/1112472943286763520?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 31, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>Some pointed out the stunned expression of Vox volunteers as they observed the kiss. </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="und"><a href="https://t.co/KdUv32dTU0">pic.twitter.com/KdUv32dTU0</a></p>— Liberball 🗽 (@LiberPelota) <a href="https://twitter.com/LiberPelota/status/1112122286117740544?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 30, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>While others just applauded.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="und">🌈😍 <a href="https://t.co/2iUNucwiNG">pic.twitter.com/2iUNucwiNG</a></p>— Patitas de modelo (@85086a2bfa944f0) <a href="https://twitter.com/85086a2bfa944f0/status/1112312097147404289?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 31, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>One posted the message: "Not all heroes wear capes".</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">No todas las superheroínas llevan capa (📸 <a href="https://twitter.com/vickygonzalo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@vickygonzalo</a>) <a href="https://t.co/Y7a9mQq5S9">pic.twitter.com/Y7a9mQq5S9</a></p>— Julín 🥕 (@3Julin) <a href="https://twitter.com/3Julin/status/1113066116459323392?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 2, 2019</a></blockquote></div>