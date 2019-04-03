Lesbian kiss in front of Vox campaigners in Valladolid goes viral

Spain’s newest political party, that is set to win its first seats in Spain’s national parliament in elections on April 28th, has set up stalls across Spanish cities to get its message out to the people.

But in protest to the party’s stance on LGBTI issues – their candidates have variously spoken out about need for therapy to cure homosexuality and how gay couples with children don’t constitute “a real family” – one couple nailed it.

When they came across a booth with volunteers from Vox handing out campaign leaflets and signing up members next to the cathedral in Valladolid on Saturday, two women staged their own protest –and stopped for a kiss.

The moment was captured and posted on the Twitter account of @vickygonzalo who is thought to be one of the women in the embrace.

The image soon went viral, clocking up 25,000 likes alone on one post that dubbed it “The photo of the week”.

El beso de la semana. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/T0hhZ6ZxZ6 — Lucho Marxiano ☭ (@MultaniLuis) March 31, 2019

Some pointed out the stunned expression of Vox volunteers as they observed the kiss.

While others just applauded.

One posted the message: "Not all heroes wear capes".

