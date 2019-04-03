Brexit: EU waives visas for Brits despite Gibraltar row

<p>The European Parliament's justice committee approved the text of the law that already had the backing of member states and should now be formally confirmed.</p><p>Britain is due to leave the European Union, perhaps as early as next week, but The law allows British visitors 90-day trips to the Schengen passport-free zone.</p><p>Implementation will depend on Britain according EU citizens reciprocal rights, but it has said it will do so and the principle of the law has broad support.</p><p>Nevertheless, the text itself triggered a bitter row in Brussels, after member states -- at Spain's urging -- referred in a footnote to the draft to Gibraltar as a "colony of the British crown".</p><p>The United Nations does legally list Gibraltar as a "non-self-governing territory" under colonial rule, but Britain insists it is part of "the UK family" and that its citizens freely voted to remain British.</p><p>Britain's decision to leave the EU has revived controversy over Spain's long-standing claim on the territory, against the backdrop of Spanish elections.</p><p>But with Brexit day looming, and lawmakers rushing to complete preparations, EU leaders acted to elbow aside the British MEP at the head of the justice committee.</p><p><strong>'April 12th is coming'</strong></p><p>This allowed a Bulgarian colleague to nod through the text under protest, and lawmakers approved the law by 38 votes to eight, all but ensuring its passage.</p><p>On Monday, the law's "rapporteur", British MEP Claude Moraes, was forced to step aside after EU leaders concluded that he had a conflict of interest. </p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190402/british-mep-loses-brexit-visa-role-over-gibraltar-row">British MEP loses Brexit visa role over Gibraltar row</a></strong></p><p>Members protested this amounted to an attack on parliament's prerogatives, but Moraes' Bulgarian colleague Sergei Stanishev nevertheless steered the law through, arguing that "April 12 is coming".</p><p>British Conservative MEP Daniel Dalton, a committee member, reacted angrily. </p><p>"The EU likes to speak the language of self-determination and democracy, but the EU's justice committee has voted to ignore that today," he tweeted. </p><p>"No-deal Brexit legislation on visas just passed. The text falsely asserts that Gibraltar is a colony."</p><p>But a leading Spanish MEP, Esteban Gonzalez Pons, seized upon the law as a diplomatic victory for Madrid.</p><p>"Spain has obtained fundamental support from the European institutions in the dispute over Gibraltar by considering this territory a colony," he argued. </p><p>"The mention of Gibraltar as a colony will be fundamental in attempting to resolve the dispute over this territory in a post-Brexit scenario." </p><p>Brexit itself will not change the status of Gibraltar, but Madrid has been keen to establish that it will retain a veto over any future agreement between Britain and the EU that touches on the territory.</p><p> By AFP's <a href="https://twitter.com/tonijcerda">Toni Cerdá </a></p>