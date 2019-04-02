Spanish Word of the Day: 'Comprender'

<p>Here are some examples of how to use it:</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>Comprendo tu postura pero no la comparto. </i></li></ul><p> I understand your point of view but I don't share it.</p><p> </p><p>To comprise</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>Estados Unidos comprende 50 estados en la actualidad. </i></li></ul><p>The United States is comprised of 50 states, presently.</p><p> </p><p>To understand each other:</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>Comunicación efectiva es tratar de comprender a la otra persona. </i></li></ul><p> Effective communication is making an effort to understand the other person.</p><p> </p><p>To add up or make a total of:</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>La obra de teatro comprende un total de 20 actos. </i></li></ul><p> The theater play has a total of 20 acts.</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="270" src="https://giphy.com/embed/xUPGcqaVH1cDeKZTBS" width="480"></iframe><p><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/funkofficial-xUPGcqaVH1cDeKZTBS">via GIPHY</a></p></div><p> </p><p>To come to understand:</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>Después de mucho esfuerzo logró entender la física cuántica. </i></li></ul><p> After a lot of work he was finally able to understand quantum physics. </p><p> </p><p>Pronunciation: Com-pren-der</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day">Check out our other </a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180918/word-of-the-day-estrenar">word of the day</a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day"> posts</a></strong></p><p><i>This word of the day has been contributed by <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laemadrid.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNHY5WATDs7bQOqSmqjF2BEOsQTChA" href="http://www.laemadrid.com/" target="_blank">LAE Madrid</a>, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laekids.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNFbDaOruJQnguS6q2yw157sCUNh0Q" href="http://www.laekids.com/" target="_blank">Spanish classes for kids and families</a>.</i></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190319/eight-tips-for-learning-spanish-successfully">READ ALSO: Eight tips for learning Spanish successfully</a></strong></p>