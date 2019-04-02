Spanish Word of the Day: 'Comprender'

Here are some examples of how to use it:

Comprendo tu postura pero no la comparto.

I understand your point of view but I don't share it.

To comprise

Estados Unidos comprende 50 estados en la actualidad.

The United States is comprised of 50 states, presently.

To understand each other:

Comunicación efectiva es tratar de comprender a la otra persona.

Effective communication is making an effort to understand the other person.

To add up or make a total of:

La obra de teatro comprende un total de 20 actos.

The theater play has a total of 20 acts.

To come to understand:

Después de mucho esfuerzo logró entender la física cuántica.

After a lot of work he was finally able to understand quantum physics.

Pronunciation: Com-pren-der

