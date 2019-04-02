Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Spanish Word of the Day: 'Comprender'

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
2 April 2019
09:36 CEST+02:00
word of the daylanguage

Share this article

Spanish Word of the Day: 'Comprender'
Photo: nito103/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
2 April 2019
09:36 CEST+02:00
Today's word of the day is 'comprender', which primarily means to understand but it also has other meanings depending on the context.

Here are some examples of how to use it:

 

  • Comprendo tu postura pero no la comparto.

               I understand your point of view but I don't share it.

 

To comprise

 

  • Estados Unidos comprende 50 estados en la actualidad.

The United States is comprised of 50 states, presently.

 

To understand each other:

 

  • Comunicación efectiva es tratar de comprender a la otra persona.

               Effective communication is making an effort to understand the other person.

 

To add up or make a total of:

 

  • La obra de teatro comprende un total de 20 actos.

               The theater play has a total of 20 acts.

 

To come to understand:

 

  • Después de mucho esfuerzo logró entender la física cuántica.

               After a lot of work he was finally able to understand quantum physics.  

 

Pronunciation: Com-pren-der

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

READ ALSO: Eight tips for learning Spanish successfully

 
word of the daylanguage
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. The essential guide to Easter in Spain
  2. IN PICS: The Republican symbols that survived Franco
  3. ON THIS DAY: 80 years ago, Spanish Civil War came to an end
  4. OPINION: Happy Un-Brexit Day! - A time of confused emotions for Brits in Spain
  5. Poo traces found in majority of cannabis sold on Madrid streets

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. The essential guide to Easter in Spain
  2. IN PICS: The Republican symbols that survived Franco
  3. ON THIS DAY: 80 years ago, Spanish Civil War came to an end
  4. OPINION: Happy Un-Brexit Day! - A time of confused emotions for Brits in Spain
  5. Poo traces found in majority of cannabis sold on Madrid streets

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

24/03
Visit to Cadiz - seeking top historic places to see and eat
03/03
Yoga + Meditation Retreat in Bolonia (Cadiz) March 15-17
26/02
California to Barcelona
23/02
Country house of 300m2 rehabilitated with 4200m2 of land
18/02
Offering English classes - Learn with a Canadian teacher!
13/02
Bestifull beach hause forma renta .El Saler
View all notices
Post a new notice