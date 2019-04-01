What's on in Spain: Top twelve events in April

<p><strong>Semana Santa, April 14-21</strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1554123654_CRISTINA QUICLER : AFP.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 414px;" title="Photo: Cristina Quicler / AFP" /><i>Photo: Cristina Quicler / AFP</i></p><p>Wherever you are, Semana Santa (Easter Week) is one of the most celebrated festivities in Spain, with processions taking place every day, everywhere. Easter Sunday falls on April 21st this year but celebrations start the Sunday before and last throughout the whole week. For more information, consult <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180321/the-essential-guide-to-easter-in-spain"><strong>The essential guide to Easter in Spain</strong></a></p><p><span style="font-size:14px;"><strong>Sports</strong></span><strong><a href="https://www.spain.info/en/que-quieres/agenda/eventos/barcelona/tenis_trofeo_conde_godo.html" target="_blank">Conde Godó Trophy</a>, Barcelona, April 20-28</strong> </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1554123796_Josep LAGO : AFP .jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 373px;" /><i>Photo: Josep Lago / AFP</i>Tennis fans look no further: the 67th Conde Godó Trophy in Barcelona will welcome the world's best tennis players for an intense week of clay-court matches. Amongst the participants, there will be household names like Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem.</p><p> </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.runrocknroll.com/es/events/madrid/la-carreras/informacion-basica" target="_blank">EDP Rock 'n' Roll</a>, Madrid, April 27</strong> </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1522841162_000_APP2001042941438.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 428px;" /><i>Photo: Pierre-Philppe Marcou / AFP</i></p><p>Since its establishment in 1978, every year thousands of Madrileños test their resistance skills in the EDP marathon. Participants can choose between the 10km, the half or the full marathon.</p><p> </p><p><span style="font-size:14px;"><strong>Arts and Culture</strong></span></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.museodelprado.es/actualidad/exposicion/alberto-giacometti-en-el-museo-del-prado/f8f8cdc2-06a9-be63-faf6-dcd48d7390dc" target="_blank">Alberto Giacometti en el Museo del Prado</a>, Madrid, April 2 – July 7</strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1554125614_10368350956_b85e967032_k.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /><i>Photo: Hans Olofsson / Flickr</i></p><p>As part of the celebration for the Prado's bicentenary, the museum will host an exhibition that features the work of Alberto Giacometti, Swiss sculptor and one of the most important representatives of 20th-century sculpture. The exhibition, curated by Carmen Giménez, Stephen and Nan Swid.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.guggenheim-bilbao.eus/en/exhibitions/backward-glance-giorgio-morandi-old-masters/" target="_blank">A Backward Glance: Giorgio Morandi and the Old Masters</a>, Bilbao, April 12 – October 6<img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1554125726_31260909628_c6b2b8a7e7_z.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 418px;" /></strong><i>Photo: Pedro Ribeiro Simões / Flickr</i></p><p>The Guggenheim's exhibition will shed new light on the work of Giorgio Morandi, a 20th-century Italian painter and printer, and analyse the influences of the Spanish, French and Italian schools on his work. Famous for his still-lifes, Morandi drew inspiration from the work of different artists and movements, eventually acquiring a “metaphysical orientation”.</p><p> </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.spain.info/es/que-quieres/agenda/eventos/madrid/premio_miguel_de_cervantes.html" target="_blank">Premio Miguel de Cervantes</a>, Alcalá de Henares, April 23<img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1554124766_Juan Carlos Hidalgo : POOL : AFP.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 401px;" /></strong><i>Photo: Juan Carlos Hidalgo / POOL / AFP</i></p><p>The Premio Miguel de Cervantes, the biggest literary prize for Spanish and Latin-American authors, will take place on April 23th, for its 43rd edition. The Premio, taking place on the anniversary of Don Quijote's death, will reward authors who, through their works, have contributed to the enhancement of the Spanish language. Borges, Vargas Llosa and Poniatowska were among the former winners.</p><p> </p><p><span style="font-size:14px;"><strong>Festivals</strong></span> </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.esmadrid.com/tren-fresa?utm_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2F" target="_blank">El Tren de la Fresa</a> Aranjuez, April 13 and other dates<img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1554125118_FRESA.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></strong><i>Photo: AYUNTAMENTO DE ARANJUEZ DELEGACION DE TURISMO / Flickr</i></p><p>Originally inaugurated by Queen Isabella II in 1851, the antique train, from Madrid to Aranjuez, travels on the tracks of the first Spanish railway line. In Aranjuez, 44 kilometres south of Madrid, visitors can enjoy the city's famous strawberries and beautiful landscape, which was declared UNESCO world heritage site in 2001. </p><p><strong><a href="https://irbarcelona.com/fiestas-y-tradiciones/dia-de-sant-jordi/" target="_blank">El día de Sant Jordi</a> Barcelona and Catalonia, April 23</strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1522842322_000_DV1461966.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 457px;" /><i>Photo: AFP</i>El día de Sant Jordi, (St George's Day) or the Catalan Valentine's Day, is celebrated each 23rd of April. In Barcelona and throughout Catalonia, it's customary for lovers to give each other a gift: women usually get a rose, while books are the most common gifts for men.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.es/20180423/why-st-georges-day-is-marked-in-catalonia-with-roses-and-books" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.thelocal.es/20180423/why-st-georges-day-is-marked-in-catalonia-with-roses-and-books&sa=U&ved=0ahUKEwjRq57ejq_hAhWK4IUKHe2nATYQFggFMAA&client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:1627893179&usg=AOvVaw3yBjqBLZKukIeAgSwSOkTr" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180423/why-st-georges-day-is-marked-in-catalonia-with-roses-and-books" target="_blank">Why St George's Day is marked in Catalonia with roses and books </a></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.spain.info/es/que-quieres/agenda/eventos/madrid/mulafest-festival-tendencias-urbanas-madrid.html" target="_blank">MULAFEST</a> Madrid, April 26-28<img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1554125263_9153863878_021b2f8f35_z.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 425px;" /></strong><i>Photo: Fernando R. Ortega / Flickr</i></p><p>Since its opening in 2012, MULAFEST has brought the best of Spain's urban culture together; whether you want to assist to a breakdance show or get a tattoo, MULAFEST's underground and creative character is on display.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.spain.info/es/que-quieres/agenda/eventos/palma_la/festival-de-senderismo.html" target="_blank">Festival de Senderismo</a>, La Palma, April 27-30</strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1554127186_4390846546_9cec7a94d7_z.jpg" style="width: 500px; height: 375px;" />Photo: stuart lamour / Flick</p><p>The Festival de Senderismo (the trekking festival) will bring aficionados of the sport to La Palma, one of the main islands within the Canary Islands archipelago. Amongst the most recommended routes, there is the ruta de los grandes acantilados (the big cliffs' route), the ruta del ron (the rum's route) and the ruta de la Capilla Sixtina del Atlántico (the route of the Atlantic's Sistine Chapel).</p><p> </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.spain.info/es/que-quieres/agenda/eventos/malaga/feria-internacional-pueblos-fuengirola.html" target="_blank">Feria Internacional de </a></strong><a href="https://www.spain.info/es/que-quieres/agenda/eventos/malaga/feria-internacional-pueblos-fuengirola.html" target="_blank"><strong>los</strong></a><strong><a href="https://www.spain.info/es/que-quieres/agenda/eventos/malaga/feria-internacional-pueblos-fuengirola.html" target="_blank"> Pueblos</a> Fuengirola, April 30 – May 5</strong> </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1522840732_feria4.jpg" style="width: 620px; height: 403px;" /><i>Photo: <a href="https://www.fipfuengirola.com/fip18.htm">fipfuengirola</a></i></p><p>Fuengirola, a coastal town near Málaga, will host the 25th International People's Fair, where people and cultures from 30 different countries merge. This year, the Canadian and Estonian federations will join the Feria.</p><p> </p><p><span style="font-size:14px;"><strong>Don't forget</strong></span></p><p><strong>2019 General Elections, April 28<img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1554126488_000_1D94W9.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></strong><i>Photo: Oscar Del Pozo / AFP</i></p><p>On Sunday 28th, Spaniards will be asked to vote in the general elections – the third in four years. The decision's to hold another election was due to the Parliament's rejection of Sanchez's government's spending plan for 2019. The main actors are still Sanchez's PSOE versus Casado's PP, but far-right VOX could perform well at the polling stations.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190215/explainer-why-spain-is-set-for-another-general-election">Explainer: Why Spain is heading for ANOTHER general election</a></strong></p><h2 color:="" font-size:="" font-weight:="" line-height:="" roboto="" style="padding: 0px; margin: 4px 10px 10px 0px; font-family: "><i style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34); font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;">By Ilaria Grasso Macola / The Local </i></h2>