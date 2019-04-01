What's on in Spain: Top twelve events in April

Semana Santa, April 14-21



Photo: Cristina Quicler / AFP



Wherever you are, Semana Santa (Easter Week) is one of the most celebrated festivities in Spain, with processions taking place every day, everywhere. Easter Sunday falls on April 21st this year but celebrations start the Sunday before and last throughout the whole week. For more information, consult The essential guide to Easter in Spain

Sports



Conde Godó Trophy, Barcelona, April 20-28



Photo: Josep Lago / AFP





Tennis fans look no further: the 67th Conde Godó Trophy in Barcelona will welcome the world's best tennis players for an intense week of clay-court matches. Amongst the participants, there will be household names like Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem.

EDP Rock 'n' Roll, Madrid, April 27



Photo: Pierre-Philppe Marcou / AFP



Since its establishment in 1978, every year thousands of Madrileños test their resistance skills in the EDP marathon. Participants can choose between the 10km, the half or the full marathon.

Arts and Culture

Alberto Giacometti en el Museo del Prado, Madrid, April 2 – July 7



Photo: Hans Olofsson / Flickr



As part of the celebration for the Prado's bicentenary, the museum will host an exhibition that features the work of Alberto Giacometti, Swiss sculptor and one of the most important representatives of 20th-century sculpture. The exhibition, curated by Carmen Giménez, Stephen and Nan Swid.



A Backward Glance: Giorgio Morandi and the Old Masters, Bilbao, April 12 – October 6



Photo: Pedro Ribeiro Simões / Flickr



The Guggenheim's exhibition will shed new light on the work of Giorgio Morandi, a 20th-century Italian painter and printer, and analyse the influences of the Spanish, French and Italian schools on his work. Famous for his still-lifes, Morandi drew inspiration from the work of different artists and movements, eventually acquiring a “metaphysical orientation”.

Premio Miguel de Cervantes, Alcalá de Henares, April 23



Photo: Juan Carlos Hidalgo / POOL / AFP



The Premio Miguel de Cervantes, the biggest literary prize for Spanish and Latin-American authors, will take place on April 23th, for its 43rd edition. The Premio, taking place on the anniversary of Don Quijote's death, will reward authors who, through their works, have contributed to the enhancement of the Spanish language. Borges, Vargas Llosa and Poniatowska were among the former winners.

Festivals



El Tren de la Fresa Aranjuez, April 13 and other dates



Photo: AYUNTAMENTO DE ARANJUEZ DELEGACION DE TURISMO / Flickr



Originally inaugurated by Queen Isabella II in 1851, the antique train, from Madrid to Aranjuez, travels on the tracks of the first Spanish railway line. In Aranjuez, 44 kilometres south of Madrid, visitors can enjoy the city's famous strawberries and beautiful landscape, which was declared UNESCO world heritage site in 2001.





El día de Sant Jordi Barcelona and Catalonia, April 23





Photo: AFP



El día de Sant Jordi, (St George's Day) or the Catalan Valentine's Day, is celebrated each 23rd of April. In Barcelona and throughout Catalonia, it's customary for lovers to give each other a gift: women usually get a rose, while books are the most common gifts for men.

READ MORE: Why St George's Day is marked in Catalonia with roses and books

MULAFEST Madrid, April 26-28



Photo: Fernando R. Ortega / Flickr

Since its opening in 2012, MULAFEST has brought the best of Spain's urban culture together; whether you want to assist to a breakdance show or get a tattoo, MULAFEST's underground and creative character is on display.

Festival de Senderismo, La Palma, April 27-30





Photo: stuart lamour / Flick

The Festival de Senderismo (the trekking festival) will bring aficionados of the sport to La Palma, one of the main islands within the Canary Islands archipelago. Amongst the most recommended routes, there is the ruta de los grandes acantilados (the big cliffs' route), the ruta del ron (the rum's route) and the ruta de la Capilla Sixtina del Atlántico (the route of the Atlantic's Sistine Chapel).

Feria Internacional de los Pueblos Fuengirola, April 30 – May 5



Photo: fipfuengirola



Fuengirola, a coastal town near Málaga, will host the 25th International People's Fair, where people and cultures from 30 different countries merge. This year, the Canadian and Estonian federations will join the Feria.

Don't forget

2019 General Elections, April 28



Photo: Oscar Del Pozo / AFP

On Sunday 28th, Spaniards will be asked to vote in the general elections – the third in four years. The decision's to hold another election was due to the Parliament's rejection of Sanchez's government's spending plan for 2019. The main actors are still Sanchez's PSOE versus Casado's PP, but far-right VOX could perform well at the polling stations.

READ ALSO Explainer: Why Spain is heading for ANOTHER general election

By Ilaria Grasso Macola / The Local