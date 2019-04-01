Spanish Word of the Day: 'Adormecer'

<p>Here are some examples of how to use it:</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>Hay algunas pastillas para la alergia que te adormecen como efecto secundario. </i></li></ul><p> There are some allergy pills that may put you to sleep as part of their side effects. </p><p> </p><p>To anesthetize:</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>El dentista me adormeció la boca antes de realizar la operación. </i></li></ul><p> The dentist anesthetized my mouth before performing the operation.</p><p> </p><p>To doze off:</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>Se adormeció con el masaje relajante. </i></li></ul><p> He dropped off with the relaxing massage.</p><p> </p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="277" src="https://giphy.com/embed/88YRS3dV5Zp2o" width="480"></iframe><p><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/sleep-tired-duck-88YRS3dV5Zp2o">via GIPHY</a></p></div><p>To fall asleep, when talking about parts of your body that go numb:</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>Se me durmieron las piernas de estar tanto tiempo sentado. </i></li></ul><p> My legs fell asleep after being sat down for so long.</p><p> </p><p><strong>Pronunciation:</strong></p><p>A-dor-me cer</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day">Check out our other </a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180918/word-of-the-day-estrenar">word of the day</a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day"> posts</a></strong></p><p><i>This word of the day has been contributed by <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laemadrid.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNHY5WATDs7bQOqSmqjF2BEOsQTChA" href="http://www.laemadrid.com/" target="_blank">LAE Madrid</a>, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laekids.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNFbDaOruJQnguS6q2yw157sCUNh0Q" href="http://www.laekids.com/" target="_blank">Spanish classes for kids and families</a>.</i></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190319/eight-tips-for-learning-spanish-successfully">READ ALSO: Eight tips for learning Spanish successfully</a></strong></p>