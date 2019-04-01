Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Spanish Word of the Day: 'Adormecer'

1 April 2019
Spanish Word of the Day: 'Adormecer'
Photo: nito103/Depositphotos
1 April 2019
This word means the act of going to sleep or getting sleepy.

Here are some examples of how to use it:

 

  • Hay algunas pastillas para la alergia que te adormecen como efecto secundario.

            There are some allergy pills that may put you to sleep as part of their side effects.  

 

To anesthetize:

 

  • El dentista me adormeció la boca antes de realizar la operación.

               The dentist anesthetized my mouth before performing the operation.

 

To doze off:

 

  • Se adormeció con el masaje relajante.

               He dropped off with the relaxing massage.

 

To fall asleep, when talking about parts of your body that go numb:

 

  • Se me durmieron las piernas de estar tanto tiempo sentado.

               My legs fell asleep after being sat down for so long.

 

Pronunciation:

A-dor-me cer

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

READ ALSO: Eight tips for learning Spanish successfully

