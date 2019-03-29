Spanish Word of the Day: 'Siesta'

It's important to know the different uses of this word as at one point or another you are likely to hear Spanish people use it. Especially during the hot summers in Spain.

En verano hace tanto calor que después de comer mucha gente se echa la siesta.

It's so hot in the summer that most people take a nap right after lunch time.

Me voy a echar una siesta

I'm going to take a nap

Los médicos recomiendan que los niños pequeños se echen la siesta.

Doctors recommend that small children take naps.

Photo: Karolina Lubryczynska/ Flickr

Naps are usually taken after lunch during the hottest months of the year but some people may take a nap before lunch.

Los domingos en familia mi hermana duerme la siesta del borrego mientras se prepara la comida.

On Sunday's with the family, my sister takes a nap before eating.

Pronunciation:

See-es-ta

