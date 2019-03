Se compro una chaqueta súper hortera por 600€.

He bought a very tasteless jacket for 600€.

Mira los zapatos que lleva, son supera horteras.

Look at the shoes she is wearing, they're so tacky vulgar.

It is a word also used for a wooden bowl

La hortera se utilizaba en la antigüedad en las farmacias para preparar algunos medicamentos.

The wooden bowl was used in the past in order to prepare some medicines.

Pronunciation:

Hor-te-ra

