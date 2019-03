Hundreds of firefighters and soldiers backed by seven helicopters and five water-dropping planes were fighting the blaze which broke out on Monday near the village of San Xoan de Laino in the northwestern region of Galicia, the regional government said in a statement.

Officials evacuated two schools in the area on Tuesday because of the advancing flames but the blaze was no longer threatening built-up areas, it added.

Incendio en en la parroquia de San Xoán de Laíño, Dodro https://t.co/TaqlvDdgfj pic.twitter.com/0xoIlzDkkr — Teleame Galicia (@TeleameGalicia) March 26, 2019

A spark from a high-voltage power line is the "most probable" cause of the wildfire, which was then fuelled by strong winds, the vice president of the regional government of Galicia, Alfonso Rueda, told local television.

Authorities in Galicia estimate the blaze has so far ravaged around 850 acres (2,100 acres) of land, making it the worst wildfires since deadly blazes hit the region in October 2017.

Firefighters said lighter winds had helped them get the upper hand against the blaze although they cautioned temperatures remained high.

🌲🔥O #IFLaíñoDodro é xa o maior incendio desde o desastre de outubro de 2017. Afectaba a case 1.000 hectáreas a última hora do martes. Máis info ⬇️https://t.co/sGL7VM3cNH pic.twitter.com/JtjhkKwa60 — GCiencia (@GC_GCiencia) March 26, 2019



Logran contener el devastador #IIFF iniciado el lunes a última hora de la tarde, en la parroquia de #Laiño, ayuntamiento de #Dodro

Los equipos de extinción están enfriando la zona, pero no hay columnas de humo ni focos activos#IFLaiñoDodro https://t.co/gV0Xc73tJI pic.twitter.com/jx3yZgenQz — El Batefuegos (@El_Batefuegos) March 27, 2019

Temperatures are forecast to hit 29 degrees (84 Fahrenheit) on Wednesday in some parts of Galicia, which is heavily wooded in native oaks and pines and has large areas of imported eucalyptus plantations.

Another three smaller fires were active in other parts of Galicia which had so far destroyed a total of around 140 hectares, including one which affects a national park.

Last month was the second driest February this century in Spain, according to national weather office Aemet.