This is a word that you can use in various everyday situations whether describing a male, female or group of colleagues, friends, classmates. Let's take a look:

Classmate

La profesora le repitió que dejase de hablar con su compañero.

The teacher asked him to stop talking with his classmate.

Partner

Rocío es su compañera sentimental.

Rocío is his partner.

Teammate

Tienen muy buena relación entre todos los compañeros del equipo.

They have a really good relationship between all the player in the team.

Compound forms

To be a good team member

Es muy buen compañero, el equipo esta tan unido gracias a él.

He is a very good team member. The team is close thanks to him.

Friend through thick and thin

- Epi es mi mejor amigo. Todos estos años ha sido un buen compañero de fatigas.

Ernie is my best friend. All these years he's been a good friend through thick and thin

Pronunciation:

Com-pa-nye-ro.

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

READ ALSO: Eight tips for learning Spanish successfully