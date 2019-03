There were children with painted faces hoisted high on the shoulders of their parents; there were men in wigs; there was even a flamenco guitar, poems by Seamus Heaney and even a real Scot called Hamish on the pipes.

And held high above the heads of the crowd – 400 people according to organizers - were the protest signs.



Photo: Eurocitizens



Photo: FIona Govan / The Local



A delegation from the Spanish party Volt which will field candidates in the EU elections in May. Photo: Fiona Govan/ The Local.



Rosemary believes David Cameron should be held to account. Photo: Fiona Govan/ The Local.

Michael Harris (pictured above), the president of Eurocitizens, a lobby group fighting for European citizens’ rights in the face of Brexit and the group responsible for organizing the event, gave a rousing speech and led the crowd in choruses of chants. “¡Derechos sí, Brexit no!” and “Bollocks to Brexit” were the big crowd pleasers.

And why was it held in Plaza Margaret Thatcher? Well, Eurocitizen's pointed out that their members weren't "all avid Thatcherites" but chose to highlight a few wise-words from the Iron Lady on Britain's place in Europe, that seem more relevant now than ever.

Here are more of the placards:



Charles Olsen, a poet, wants to protect the right of Freedpm of Movement. Photo: Fiona Govan/ The Local.

Photo: Eurocitizens

Nick Lawson believes that Brexit is championed by Dark Forces. Photo: Fiona Govan/ The Local.