Here are some examples of how to use this word:

Me he comprado un nuevo abrigo de piel.

I have bought a new leather coat.

It can also mean an area that's sheltered from the elements.

Durante la excursión nocturna llegamos a un lugar de abrigo en la montaña.

During the night excursion we made it to a sheltered place in the mountain.

It can also be a small cave:

Encontraron pinturas paleolíticas en el abrigo en la ladera de la montaña.

They found a prehistoric painting in a small cave in the mountain.

As a verb, it means to wrap up

Sandra se abriga mucho en invierno porque es muy friolera.

Sandra is always wrapped up in clothing during the winter as she is always very cold.

It is also used to describe emotionally clinging to something:

Se abrigó a la esperanza de que no era demasiado tarde.

He remained hopeful that it wasn't too late.

Pronunciation:

A-bree-go

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

READ ALSO: Eight tips for learning Spanish successfully