Here are some examples of how to use this word:

El ayuntamiento llegó a un acuerdo con la constructora.

The council made an agreement with the constructors.

Los dos bandos en la guerra firmaron un tratado de paz.

Both sides on the war signed a peace agreement.

The verb acordar means to agree, for example:

Acordamos que no ibamos a volver a ese sitio jamás.

We agreed to not go back to that place again.

If the verb is used reflexively then it changes the meaning completely:

Me acuerdo de haber estado allí antes.

I remember having been there before.

Pronunciation:

Ak-coo-er-do

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid.

