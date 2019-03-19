Brexit questions? There's another chance to ask the British Ambassador in Madrid

The event is the latest in a series of 'outreach events' held at popular expat destinations across Spain, and the second be held in the capital itself. An event at Madrid's Bellas Artes last month was so popular that dozens of people had to be turned away for lack of space.

The team will cover issues ranging from residency, registration, healthcare and pensions, and will analyse the implications of Spain's Royal Decree of Brexit contingency plans.

Those in attendance will be invited to ask questions or discuss individual issues with experts after the event.

If you live in Madrid you may be interested in attending our next outreach event, on the 21st of March at 18:00 ➡️ https://t.co/PNwe6POy8T #UknationalsinEU pic.twitter.com/5C50d7DUsY — BritslivinginSpain (@BritsliveSpain) March 14, 2019

Also on the panel will be Michael Harris, president of EuroCitizens, an association that campaigns for EU citizenship rights to live, work and study: for UK nationals in Spain and Spanish nationals in the UK.

"We recognise the current uncertainty for UK nationals in Spain and we will continue to do all we can to update citizens as and when we have more information. ” insists British Consul Sarah-Jane Morris. “In the meantime, I continue to urge all UK nationals living in Spain to ensure you are correctly registered and to stay up to date with the latest news, by signing up for email alerts and visiting the Living in Spain guide on gov.uk and following our Brits in Spain social media channels, including on Facebook.”

Registration for the event is not needed but space may be limited so get there early to secure a spot.