En la manifestación de hoy será difícil aparcar con toda la muchedumbre.

In the march today, it will be difficult to park with the hordes of people there.

En cuanto apareció la policía la muchedumbre salió corriendo.

The crowd dispersed as soon as the police showed up.

La muchedumbre enfurecida puede cambiar las cosas.

Angry crowds can bring about change.

Biblically speaking, it also means the survivors or the chosen ones.

Pronunciation:

Moo-che-dum-bre

