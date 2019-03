A huge police hunt had been launched on Thursday morning after police were called to the home of a couple after a neighbour reported a fight.

The neighbour called 112 after hearing screams and seeing the woman run from the house, half naked and with bloody, with her husband chasing her.

Their children, Amiel aged three-and-a-half and his five-month old baby sister Rachel, were nowhere to be found,

More than 150 officers from different police forces, including divers, sniffer dogs and a helicopter launched a frantic search to find the two young children in Godella, a town near Valencia.

Malas noticias: aparecen enterrados los cuerpos de los dos niños desaparecidos entre #Rocafort y #Godella.



Gran trabajo una vez de mas de los #Voluntarios de #ProteccionCivil de @PCGodella con el apoyo de otras agrupaciones de @aavpccv. pic.twitter.com/WfkXHdmUQz — NoMePisesLaManguera (@PlinioElGuapo) March 14, 2019

But during questioning, the mother, who is reportedly in her mid-twenties, confessed that the children were dead and buried near the home.

Local media reported that the family had been squatting in an abandoned house in "deplorable conditions", according to ABC newspaper.

The father, who has been named as a Belgian citizen, also remains in police custody.

The bodies of the children showed "signs of violence" according to local media reports and post-mortems will be carried out on Friday to determine the cause of death.