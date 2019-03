Here it is used in a few different ways:

Llevan 10 años juntos pero con muchísimos altibajos.

They've been together for 10 years but with plenty of ups and downs.

It can mean unevenness or bumpiness in general:

El terreno en muchos pueblos está lleno de altibajos.

The road on many villages is very uneven.

...and also refers to a bump in the road or a setback:

Tuve muchos altibajos en mi carrera profesional antes de encontrar mi actual puesto.

I had a lot of setbacks in my professional career before finding my current role.

Pronunciation:

Al-tee-ba-ho

