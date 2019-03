Whether you’re concerned about your plastic footprint or hate how quickly your rubbish bin fills up, this is good news for grocery shoppers in Spain.

From Thursday March 14, French supermarket giant Carrefour will allow its customers to enter its 1,000 plus Spanish stores with their own Tupperware or food storage containers brought from home.

Shoppers will be able to put their fruit, veg, fish, meat and cold meats inside their own trusted glass or plastic containers before leaving the store, rather than having them wrapped up in paper or plonked in a Carrefour plastic bag, the only option up until now.

The only rules shoppers should know about is that food containers brought into the store have to be transparent and come with lids.

For fruit and vegetables, carrier bags brought into the stores by the customers will also be allowed from Thursday onwards.

Carrefour’s move, part of its “Act for food” campaign, aims to cut down on plastic use in its own food chain and for its shoppers at home.

The food retailer has also launched its first biodegradable tray for fish and seafood and reduced the overall weight of the packaging it stores its products in.