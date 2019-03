It means work, or works. Here are some examples of its use:

When you're referring to a work of art, you say una obra de arte. You can say in Spanish, similar to English that things are beautiful in the same way:

Este edificio es una obra de arte.

This building is a work of art.

Obra maestra.

Masterpiece.

An artist life's work

Me encanta la obra de Picasso.

I love the work of Picasso.

It can also refer to a good deed:

Fue una buena obra ayudar a esa mujer con la compra.

It was a good deed to help that woman with her shopping.

One of the important meanings of obra is in relation to a construction job or 'works'.

Al lado de mi casa están de obras

They are doing works near my house.

Manos a la obra

Get on with it/all hands on deck

Pronunciation:

O-bra

