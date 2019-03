Todos los rezagados tendrán que esperar a que volvamos.

All the stragglers will have to wait until we come back.

When using the reflexive form of the verb, it means to be left behind:

Durante la carrera varios corredores se quedaron rezagados.

During the marathon a few runners were left behind.

It also means to postpone or delay:

Este examen es muy importante y no puede rezagarse.

This exam is very important. It can't be postponed

Pronunciation:

Re-za-ga-do

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

READ ALSO: The eleven most annoying Spanish false friends of all time