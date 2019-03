The woman, who has not been identified, was discovered alone in a parked car near Las Teresitas in Tenerife, a nudist beach that is popular with swingers and `people who enjoy watching or engaging in outdoor sex (an activity known colloquially as "dogging").

The woman was gagged with tape, her wrists tied up with cable ties and she was struggling to breathe.

According to local media on Tenerife, the woman told police that she "did not have a partner" and had been “trying to recreate an S&M scene from 50 Shades of Grey” - a hugely popular erotic novel trilogy by E L James that was turned into films starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan.

Rescatan a una mujer maniatada en un coche en Tenerife: "Pretendía recrear una escena de '50 Sombras de Grey', pero se me fue de las manos" https://t.co/oNvAmxcUYy — Antena3Noticias (@A3Noticias) March 5, 2019

The alarm was raised after a passer-by heard a continuous blast on the car horn.

Another witness said they had heard the car horn beeping on and off for around two hours but when they went to investigate, someone was already helping her.

Police said she was "close to suffocation" when she was found.

READ ALSO: 'Clothing optional’: New website offers Spanish holiday homes for nudists