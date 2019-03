Spain’s state weather agency (AEMET) has issued weather warnings across much of the peninsula for Wednesday and severe warnings along the northern Atlantic coast as high seas are set to batter the coast from Galicia to the Basque Country.

For almost a fortnight the nation has been basking in unseasonably warm conditions with temperatures an average 15 degrees higher than is typical for this time of year.

IN PICS: Ten photos that will make you excited about spring in Spain

But from Tuesday until at least the end of the week the cold wintry weather will return, bringing conditions that are considered more normal for early March.

Strong winds are expected to reach 100km in mountainous regions of the north of Spain and temperatures are even expected to drop along the Mediterranean coast.

Firefighters are still tackling dozens of wildfires which have broken out between Asturias, Cantabria and the Basque Country. Though the wind will pose a problem, the promise of rain could help bring the fires under control.

READ ALSO: 10 phrases to discuss the weather like a true Spaniard