Sign up now for The Local Jobs newsletter

Paul O'Mahony
Paul O'Mahony
paul.omahony@thelocal.com
@omahonypaul
5 March 2019
10:24 CET+01:00
Photo: DepositPhoto
Would you like to receive regular updates on jobs-related advice, news, events and listings from across The Local’s network?

Sign up now and you’ll have a newsletter in your inbox by the end of this week – and every two weeks from then on. We’ll be trawling The Local’s news sites and the wider web to bring you:

  • Career advice

  • Recruitment trends

  • The best jobs-related articles from The Local’s network

  • The latest vacancies on The Local Jobs site

To give you a taste of what to expect, we gave the newsletter a sneaky soft launch two weeks ago. You can read the first edition here.

Look forward to being in touch soon.

Paul O’Mahony

Jobs Product Manager

The Local

