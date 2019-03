The spectacular costumes comprising feathers, jewels, and thousands of sequins, take months to make.

Carnival celebrations take place across Spain ahead of the start of Lent but the biggest party of all is held in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, the capital of the Canary Islands.

It lasts for over a month and involves street parades and is said to be second only to the famous carnival of Rio de Janiero in Brazil.

The streets are filled with music and dancing to Caribbean and Brazilian rhythms.

The big event is the competition to choose the Carnival Queen in which 19 contestants compete for the coveted crown.

Here is a selection of the some of the best in competition.